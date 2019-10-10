A recent study that found permanent tariffs on Chinese imports would create more than a million American jobs has won a prestigious national award.

The Coalition for a Prosperous America’s (CPA) Chief Economist Jeff Ferry and Senior Economist Steven Byers were given the Edmund A. Mennis Award from the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) for their study finding that permanent tariffs on China would drive an employment boom for American workers.

“The effects of freer trade on the US economy are complex, and often negative for long-term economic growth and income equality,” Ferry said in a statement. “In this study, we attempted to show that activist trade intervention like tariffs, if implemented correctly, can produce positive results for the US economy.”

As Breitbart News reported, the study concluded that a permanent 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports would create about 1.05 million American jobs by 2024 and boost the nation’s GDP by $167 billion.

Study: Permanent Tariff on All Chinese Imports Would Create 1M U.S. Jobshttps://t.co/bLMatDBfsS — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 26, 2019

CPA Chairman Dan DiMicco said the award is further validation from mainstream economists that permanent tariffs on Chinese imports are key to driving U.S. job growth.

“This is a very gratifying honor,” DiMicco said in a statement. “It validates CPA’s longstanding critique of free trade. Mainstream economists are finally recognizing that faulty China trade has hurt America’s workers and domestic manufacturers.”

“As Ferry and Byers have demonstrated, returning production to the United States can provide much needed growth and job creation for the overall economy,” DiMicco said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.