President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Fox News and several of its on-air employees over its poll that found a record 51 percent of voters believe he should be impeached and removed from office.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days. With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be.”

“Oh well, I’m President!” he added.

The survey comes as House Democrats are attempting to move swiftly with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump that was launched in the wake of a partisan CIA officer’s so-called “whistleblower” complaint claiming the president pressure the leader of Ukraine to look into allegations of corruption against former vice president and 2020 candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Both presidents have denied any pressure was applied to probe Biden, and in a nod to transparency, the White House publically released a transcript of the world leaders’ July 25th conversation to show no wrongdoing occurred.

President Trump’s Thursday comments are not the first time he has taken aim at Fox News. In late August, the president ripped the news network for allowing Democrats to push their talking points unchallenged.

“The New Fox News is letting millions of GREAT people down!” the president tweeted at the time. “We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

“Just watched Fox News heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, Sandra Smith,” he added.