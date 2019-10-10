President Trump said Democrat Joe Biden was “only a good Vice President because he understood how to kiss” former President Obama’s “ass” in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday.

During his rally in Minneapolis, Trump called out Biden for his alleged corruption schemes in Ukraine and China, where his son Hunter Biden was paid up to $83,000 a month to sit on a Ukrainian energy company’s board while his father was Vice President.

Trump said:

Two months after President Obama put Joe in charge of Ukraine policy … and the press will not write it. They say, ‘In totally unsubstantiated charges’ every time they talk about him, ‘President Trump has said that his son walked away with a fortune, now you know that’s a totally unsubstantiated charge.’ Really? It’s not unsubstantiated, it’s a fact.”

“Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and then he became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” Trump said. “By the way, whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he … Where’s Hunter?”

Speaking directly to Hunter Biden, Trump said Biden was only a good Vice President because he sucked up to Obama.

“And your father was never considered smart, he was never considered a good Senator, he was only a good Vice President because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass,” Trump said to a roaring crowd.

Trump noted Hunter Biden’s deal with the Bank of China that provided him with a $1.5 billion check for his own private business dealings.

“And then they go to China … and Hunter, who’s not too smart … he goes in, he has a meeting and walks out with $1.5 billion, billion with a B, $1.5 billion,” Trump said.

“Now think of it, where’s Hunter?”

“Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about China, you know nothing about anything really. Hunter, you’re a loser,” Trump said. “Why did you get $1.5 billion, Hunter?”

As Breitbart News’s Haris Alic has reported, questions about why Hunter Biden was appointed to serve on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma in April 2014 have plagued the former vice president’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary bid.

Breitbart News’s Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer has detailed in his book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, how Hunter Biden had no experience with the oil and gas industry or the nation of Ukraine before joining Burisma while his father was vice president.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.