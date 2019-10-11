Donald Trump Surprises Little League Champions with Ride Home on Air Force One

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One with members of the Little League World Championship baseball team, the Eastbank All Stars of Louisiana, prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, October 11, 2019, as he travels to Louisiana, to hold a campaign rally. (Photo by SAUL LOEB …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump surprised the 2019 Little League World Champions on Friday by inviting them to fly home aboard Air Force One.

The Lousiana Eastbank All Stars team visited the White House on Friday, appearing with the president for a picture. The president surprised them by inviting them to fly home with him, as he has a scheduled rally in the state on Friday evening.

Pictures of the team soon emerged on social media.

.

