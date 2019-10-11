President Trump says elected Democrats are continuing to “encourage foreign interference” in American elections with their opposition to national voter ID laws.

During a rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday evening, Trump said Democrats support voter fraud and oppose voter ID laws because “they cheat like hell” in national elections by getting non-citizens to vote.

“The radical Democrats’ assault on American freedom and American citizenship will now end,” Trump said. “Democrats also continue to encourage foreign interference in our elections by refusing to support a simple and beautiful thing called voter ID.”

“If you want to go out and buy groceries, you need identification … the only thing you [don’t] need identification is to vote — the most important single thing you’re doing,” Trump continued.

“You know why, because they cheat like hell, that’s why,” Trump said.

In contrast, Trump said only American citizens must be allowed to vote in elections and that this should be supported through national voter ID laws that protect the integrity of American citizens’ votes.

“We believe only American citizens should vote in American elections and that’s not what’s happening,” Trump said. “You go out to California and you see what’s happening, it’s a disgrace. The voter abuse, it’s a disgrace what’s happening in California.”

Trump went on to say:

In everything I do, I never forget that I am not president of the world, I am president of the United States of America. We reject globalism and we embrace patriotism. We believe that every American citizen, no matter their background, deserves a government that is loyal to them. The Democrat Party and the radical Left are trying to abolish the distinction between citizens and non-citizens. In many cases, people that come into our country illegally … they were treated better than our Vets … not anymore.

As Breitbart News has reported, voter fraud is widespread across states like California, Texas, and Florida, according to experts. In Texas, for example, there are roughly 95,000 noncitizens on the voter rolls.

Likewise, in California, expert Eric Eggers has detailed how the state’s enormous illegal alien population is likely being facilitated to vote through the state’s ballot harvesting policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.