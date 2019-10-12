Jim Jordan: Pelosi Called for Impeachment ‘Before Having the Facts’

House Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) decided to call for impeachment “before having the facts.”

Ranking Member Jordan said Pelosi created a lot of “noise” since launching her impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Rep. Jordan said that there are several questions that need to be answered regarding Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

There has been a lot of noise since @SpeakerPelosi decided to call for impeachment before having the facts. Here are a few important questions: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Jordan asked:

Why did the “whistleblower” write an 800+ word memo describing President Trump and President Zelensky’s call based on second-hand information gleaned from a conversation that lasted just a few minutes?

Why did the “whistleblower” wait 18 days to file the complaint after describing the call as “frightening” in their memo?

Why and when did the “whistleblower” communicate with @RepAdamSchiff ’s staff before filing the complaint?

Why did the “whistleblower” hide from the ICIG [Intelligence Community Inspector General] that they met with @repadamschiff ’s staff by not checking the box on the whistleblower form indicating they had spoken to Congress?

Why didn’t @RepAdamSchiff tell us his staff had met with the “whistleblower?”

Why didn’t the “whistleblower” just give his memo to the Inspector General, instead of a seven-page complaint dressed up with extraneous citations and media references?

Why is @RepAdamSchiff holding hearings, depositions, and interviews behind closed doors?

Why won’t @RepAdamSchiff release the transcripts of these interviews, instead of leaking cherry-picked information that fits his narrative?

Why does @SpeakerPelosi think we need to “strike while the iron is hot,” instead of taking time for serious and thorough investigative fact-finding?

Why is @SpeakerPelosi scared to have a vote to open an official impeachment inquiry like it’s been done every other time?

Why do Democrats keep making up the rules as they go along, instead of following a fair process?

What work did the “whistleblower” do with a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate?

Why do Democrats and the media keep falsely claiming President Trump pressured Ukraine? President Zelensky has repeatedly said that he wasn’t pushed.

Why don’t Democrats trust the American people to choose the President? The election is less than 13 months away.

Why won’t Democrats focus on helping the country, instead of attacking the President with this unfair and partisan process?

Rep. Jordan concluded, asking why the media ask these “important questions” to House Speaker Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff.

Why won’t the media ask these questions to @RepAdamSchiff or @SpeakerPelosi? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019