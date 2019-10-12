Live Updates*** Louisiana Jungle Primary: Republicans Try to Unseat Dem Gov

Republicans Eddie Rispone and Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) will try to force a runoff against incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards (D) in Louisiana’s gubernatorial jungle primary on Saturday. Edwards must get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Republicans on Friday evening in Louisiana and told a raucous Lake Charles crowd that a Republican will unseat Edwards if the race goes to a runoff.

Polls close at 9 PM ET, about 45 minutes after the monumental Florida-LSU showdown kicks off at Death Valley.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the primary results.

Election results will trickle in here (Secretary of State’s office) after polls close at 9 PM ET.

9:15 PM: Some very early results:

Governor

7 of 3934 precincts reporting Ralph Abraham (REP)30.22%51,852

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (DEM)0.64%1,101

John Bel Edwards (DEM)41.92%71,919

Gary Landrieu (IND)0.75%1,282

Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (REP)0.83%1,420

"Eddie" Rispone (REP)25.64%43,981 — KATC TV3 (@KATCTV3) October 13, 2019

9:00 PM: Polls are now closed.

Congressman Abraham has arrived at his election headquarters. He’s been greeting people and taking photos. #lagov pic.twitter.com/0CSqXmzcGY — Adria Goins (@Adria_Goins) October 13, 2019

Setting up at Eddie Rispone’s headquarters. Join @WAFB at 6 o’clock for complete coverage. We’ll be all over the state for all the races. pic.twitter.com/j9v6pkm8Ti — Matt Williams (@MattWAFB) October 12, 2019

8:40 PM: Polls in Louisiana will close in 20 minutes. Florida has just tied the game in Death Valley. Florida 7, LSU 7.

Former President Barack Obama records last-minute robocalls for incumbent Dem. John Bel Edwards:

“I know John Bel," Barack Obama says in a robocall. "He and I worked closely to expand Medicaid for working people. And we stood shoulder to shoulder to help Louisiana recover from devastating floods." https://t.co/o7tFtUa1P5 — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) October 12, 2019

Republicans Rispone and Abraham trying to send the gubernatorial race to a runoff:

Thank you @realDonaldTrump! Louisiana needs someone like President Trump to turn this state around. Go vote for the only conservative outsider and businessman so we can fire @JohnBelforLA and make Louisiana great again! #LAGov https://t.co/LF6Uc3r4dQ — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 12, 2019

#TeamEddie is working hard to help us get out the vote! Let's win this thing and make Louisiana the #1 state in the South so our children and grandchildren will always be proud to call Louisiana home. #LAGov pic.twitter.com/sO8evm3C68 — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 12, 2019