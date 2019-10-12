***Live Updates*** Louisiana Jungle Primary: Republicans Try to Unseat Dem Gov

Trump Rispone Abraham AP

Republicans Eddie Rispone and Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) will try to force a runoff against incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards (D) in Louisiana’s gubernatorial jungle primary on Saturday.  Edwards must get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Republicans on Friday evening in Louisiana and told a raucous Lake Charles crowd that a Republican will unseat Edwards if the race goes to a runoff.

Polls close at 9 PM ET, about 45 minutes after the monumental Florida-LSU showdown kicks off at Death Valley.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the primary results.

Election results will trickle in here (Secretary of State’s office) after polls close at 9 PM ET.

9:15 PM: Some very early results:

9:00 PM: Polls are now closed.

8:40 PM: Polls in Louisiana will close in 20 minutes. Florida has just tied the game in Death Valley. Florida 7, LSU 7.

Former President Barack Obama records last-minute robocalls for incumbent Dem. John Bel Edwards:

Republicans Rispone and Abraham trying to send the gubernatorial race to a runoff:

 

