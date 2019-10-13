An illegal alien, who was previously deported from the United States, was released from jail on bail after he allegedly shot a transgender woman six times in an attack.

Domingo Ramirez-Cayente, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is accused of admitting to police that he shot Daniela Calderon, a 35-year-old transgender woman, in Dallas County, Texas. Police said Ramirez-Cayente picked up Calderon, who offered him sex before she was allegedly shot by the illegal alien.

Though Ramirez-Cayente admitted to shooting Calderon six times, Judge Hal Turley set the illegal alien’s bond at $25,000 and did not order that he wear an ankle monitor if he was released from custody. Before the District Attorney’s Office could step in, according to the Dallas Morning News, Ramirez-Cayente had already been released with no ankle monitor, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Ramirez-Cayente is in the U.S. illegally and had previously been deported in March 2010 after he was caught crossing the southern border.

“ICE urges anyone with information regarding Ramirez-Cayente’s location in the United States to contact their local ICE office,” an official told the Dallas Morning News.

In a Dallas Morning News profile of Calderon and the attack, the transgender detailed how he is traumatized from the attack, which he says occurred after the illegal alien discovered he was transgender.

Calderon said he was working the street as a prostitute when Ramirez-Cayente pulled up in a red truck and the two negotiated a price for oral sex. Soon after, Calderon said Ramirez-Cayente asked why he talked in a deep voice, prompting him to tell him that he was transgender.

After telling him that he was no longer interested, Calderon said the illegal alien left to go to a nearby shop. The illegal returned from behind and shot Calderon six times in the hip, abdomen, arm, and chest.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Calderon laying on the ground in a pool of blood and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where emergency responders were able to save his life.

“He did it without remorse,” Calderon said of Ramirez-Cayente. “He will do it again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.