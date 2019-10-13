New York Post: Fox News ‘Misrepresented’ Impeachment Poll

The New York Post released an analysis Saturday, which found Fox News had “mispresented” their poll, suggesting a majority of Americans supported impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Fox News released a poll this week which found that 51 percent of registered voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office, while 4 percent want Trump impeached but want him to stay in office, and 40 percent of voters oppose impeachment. The Fox News poll found that supposedly showed a double-digit increase in the number of voters who wanted Trump impeached and removed from office.

However, according to a New York Post analysis, Fox News misrepresented Americans’ alleged support for impeachment.

Braun Research, the pollster firm that conducted the survey, noted that 48 percent of its respondents were Democrats; however, the Post revealed that the “actual breakdown” based on party affiliation is 31 percent Democrat, 29 percent Republican, and 38 percent independent.

The Post noted that, when weighting the poll for party affiliation, would have revealed that only 44.9 percent of Americans, or less than a majority, back impeachment of President Trump. Forty-four percent of Americans oppose impeachment, according to the Post‘s analysis.

The Fox News poll incensed President Trump, who noted that, since he first ran for president, he has never had a “good” Fox News poll.

“Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” Trump wrote in a tweet this week.

Trump added, “@FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

Other conservatives have noted that the Fox News poll may also be misrepresenting Americans’ support for impeachment.

Emerald Robinson, chief White House correspondent for One America News (OAN), said that Paul Ryan, a board member of the Fox News parent company Fox Corp., hired a “polling firm run by liberal activists.”

Robinson said that the poll serves as “cover for GOP to impeach Trump.”

John Roberts, the chief White House correspondent for Fox News, said the methodology for the poll remains the same.

Robinson said in reply to Roberts the “first rule of getting out of a deep hole? Stop digging.”