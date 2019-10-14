Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are making the rounds to promote their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, which includes a profile of a man who now is living as a woman and calls himself Danica Roem. Roem has been hailed as the first transgender woman elected as a state legislator.

The Daily Mail picked up on the Sunday Times story that focused on the generation gap between mother and daughter when it comes to embracing the homosexual agenda:

It may appear Hillary and Chelsea Clinton always see eye-to-eye, but in a recent interview one topic cracked the facade of the like-minded mother-daughter power duo. The one issue Hillary and Chelsea don’t appear to agree on entirely is transgender self-identification. In an interview with the Sunday Times, journalist Decca Aitkenhead asked the Clintons if someone with a beard and a penis can ever be a woman, to which Chelsea replied emphatically, ‘Yes.’

But Aitkenhead reported that Hillary seemed “uneasy” about the subject.

“Errr. I’m just learning about this,” Hillary said. ‘It’s a very big generational discussion, because this is not something I grew up with or ever saw.”

“It’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently,” Hillary said.

The Daily Mail reported.

According Aitkenhead’s account, she tells Hillary during the interview that many British feminists of Hillary’s generation have a problem with the idea that a ‘lesbian who doesn’t want to sleep with someone who has a penis is transphobic. The journalist then adds that many women of Hillary’s generation are uncomfortable with biological males sharing women’s bathrooms.

“I would say that, absolutely,” Hillary said. “Absolutely. Yes.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, expressed approval of the British National Health Service’s decision to assign patients to single sex wards based on their gender identity instead of their biological sex.

“How can you treat someone if you don’t recognize who they feel and know in their core they are?” Chelsea said. “And I strongly support children being able to play on the sports teams that match their own gender identity.”

“I think we need to be doing everything we can to support kids in being whoever they know themselves to be and discovering who they are,” Chelsea said.

