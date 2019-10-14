Dead Man Punks Family One Last Time Screaming ‘Let Me Out’ of Coffin

A deceased Irish man delighted his family by pulling one last prank with a hidden recording device featuring his own voice yelling, “Let me out,” as his casket was lowered into the ground.

As strains of “Amazing Grace” played, Shay Bradley’s casket was lowered into his final resting place in Dublin, Ireland.

But to his family’s astonishment, suddenly the dead man’s voice came wafting up from the grave saying, “Hello, hello — let me out!”

The shock very quickly turned to mirth as those gathered realized that they were hearing a recording their loved one made before he succumbed to a long illness this month.

“Where the f*ck am I? Let me out, let me out. It’s f*cking dark in here. Is that the priest I can hear? This is Shay, I’m in the box. No, in f*cking front of you. I’m dead,” Bradley’s voice called out from the open grave.

The hilarious video went viral after being posted to Twitter:

Funeral in dublin yesterday he's alive pic.twitter.com/j18uFJ5aA4 — Lfcgigiddy1122 (@lfcgigiddy1122) October 13, 2019

The family was delighted by Bradley’s final prank.

“My dad’s dying wish, always the pranksters,” his daughter Andrea said. “Ya got them good Poppabear and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever #shayslastlaugh.”

“What a man. To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad. He was some man for one man,” Andrea wrote in another post to social media.

Bradley, a veteran of Ireland’s Defense Forces, passed on October 8. He is survived by his wife and four children.

