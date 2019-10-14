President Trump is leading all of his potential Democrat challengers in hypothetical general election matchups in North Carolina, a Meredith College Poll shows.

The poll, taken September 29-October 7, 2019 among 998 registered voters in North Carolina, shows the president besting all of his potential rivals in the crucial battleground state.

Respondents were asked, “If the election for president was held today, would you vote for Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden, or someone else?” The survey asked the same question for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).

While Biden fared the best in a hypothetical general election matchup in the Republican-leaning swing state, Trump still led the former vice president with 38.4 percent to Biden’s 34.6 percent.

The others are as follows:

Trump: 39.1 percent

Warren: 33 percent Trump: 38.8 percent

Sanders: 32.5 percent Trump 39.1 percent

Harris 28.4 percent Trump: 39 percent

Buttigieg: 27 percent

One of the most significant narratives moving into the 2020 election is the state of the economy, which Trump has touted as one of his greatest accomplishments. Of those surveyed, 13.7 percent described the condition of the economy as “excellent,” 28.7 percent described it as “good,” and 33.1 percent described it as “fair.” Only 13.3 percent described the condition of the economy as “poor.”

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 with 49.8 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 46.2 percent. While Republicans hold an edge in the state, former President Barack Obama flipped the state blue in 2008, beating late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by less than half of a percentage point.