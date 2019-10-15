Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Medicare for All plan as a “pipe dream” during the fourth Democrat debate in Westerville, Ohio, Tuesday night.

“At least Bernie’s being honest here in saying how he’s going to pay for this. Taxes are going to go up,” Klobuchar said. “I think we owe it to the American people as to where we send the invoice.”

Klobuchar explained to Warren that a public option is necessary to bring down healthcare premium costs of those covered and said that Warren’s plan fails to do that.

“The boldest idea here is not to trash Obamacare but to do what Obama wanted to do from the beginning, and that’s have a public option to bring down the cost of the premium and expand the cost of the covered and take on the pharmaceutical companies,” she said. “That is what we should be doing instead of kick 149 million people off their insurance in four years.”

“I appreciate Elizabeth’s work, but the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done,” she added.

Earlier in the debate, Warren was asked a yes or no question as to whether she would raise healthcare costs in her Medicare for All plan. She responded that costs will go up for the rich and down for those who are not.

Buttigieg attempted to bring up his “Medicare for all who want it” idea but failed to take on Warren’s rebuttal when she slammed Buttigieg’s plan as “Medicare for all who can afford it.”