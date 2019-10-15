Anderson Cooper White-Knights for Joe Biden, Says Trump ‘Falsely’ Accused Hunter Biden of Corruption

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said during the fourth Democrat debate on Tuesday that President Trump “falsely” accused former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden of corruption.

“Vice President, President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board in Ukraine,” Cooper said in the lead-up to a question to Biden about his son.

He went further, adding, “I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you.”

Cooper’s comments prompted discussion on Twitter from many who pointed out that Hunter Biden has admitted to making more than $50,000 per month while sitting on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father worked on Ukraine issues as vice president.

Biden’s son said in an interview that he did nothing wrong but admitted it was “poor judgment” on his part, and that he was in the middle of “a swamp.”

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part. Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all,” he told ABC News in an exclusive interview.

“However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is … a swamp in — in — in many ways? Yeah.”

 

