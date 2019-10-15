Fact Check — Biden: NATO Won’t Exist if Trump Is Re-Elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden oddly asserted Wednesday during the fourth Democrat debate that if President Trump is re-elected, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not exist.

Biden said during the debate: “If he is re-elected, I promise you, there will be no NATO. Our security will be vastly underrated, under — we will be in real trouble.

However, since Trump has taken office, he has only strengthened NATO by forcing member nations to contribute more to their own defense and the alliance’s collective defense capabilities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has credited Trump with helping to strengthen the alliance, getting its members to spend a collective $100 billion more, as former senior White House official Cliff Sims pointed out.

Sims tweeted:

Stoltenberg’s public comments here match what I heard in his private bi-lat with @realDonaldTrump in the Oval in 2018. He was very complimentary, even then, about @POTUS’ ability to get allies to move toward meeting their commitments for the first time.

Trump has repeatedly pushed Germany — the richest European country in NATO – to spend more on its own defense. Each NATO country has pledged to meet a threshold of spending at least two percent of their own gross domestic product on its own defense, but the majority of members do not meet that threshold.

