Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden broke his silence in an interview with ABC News, comparing the scandal to Alice in Wonderland.

Hunter Biden grew agitated as ABC’s Amy Robach asked him about his financial connections with an investment firm backed by the Chinese state government.

He replied:

This literally has no basis in fact in any way. It’s crazy … it feels to me like I’m living in some kind of Alice in Wonderland where you’re up on the real world and then you fall down the rabbit hole and you know the president’s a Cheshire cat asking you questions about crazy things that don’t have any resemblance to any reality of anything that has to do with me.

Biden repeated he received “not one cent” from the Chinese backed firm, despite owning a stake in the $1.5 billion venture estimated to be worth millions.

“No one ever paid me $1.5 billion and if they had, I would not be doing this interview right now,” Biden said with a chuckle.