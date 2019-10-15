Nearly Two-Thirds of House GOP Backs Bill to Censure Adam Schiff

Nearly two-thirds of House Republicans back a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for fabricating a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One-hundred and twenty-three House Republicans have backed a movement to condemn Chairman Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fictional phone call between Zelensky and Trump.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Biggs’ legislation has quickly gained support from House Republicans across the political spectrum. House Freedom Caucus conservatives, moderates, and House Republican leadership have all backed the move to censure Schiff.

Since Biggs introduced the legislation in late September, the bill quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Now, the bill features support from nearly two-thirds of the House GOP caucus.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 123 House Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff are:

Rep. Schiff slammed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff for blocking Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from attending an impeachment deposition.

“He will make up his own narrative to mislead Americans,” Biggs said Monday. He will hold impeachment hearings in secret. He will withhold the transcripts of these hearings from the American people.”

Adam Schiff will not be deterred from impeaching @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. He will make up his own narrative to mislead Americans. He will hold impeachment hearings in secret. He will withhold the transcripts of these hearings from the American people.https://t.co/zYHsnKT1m9 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 15, 2019