Barack Obama Endorses Justin Trudeau Despite Blackface Scandal

Former President Barack Obama sparked surprise when he endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday on Twitter.

Obama indicated that Trudeau was the progressive leader of the world in his endorsement.

“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” he wrote on Twitter.

The most famous African-American politician did not mention Trudeau’s blackface scandal that threatened to crater his chances at re-election.

“I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President,” Obama continued. “He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.”

Obama’s endorsement was also surprising because of his decision to engage in international politics, choosing to meddle in a foreign election.

More pointedly, Obama has not endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, in his presidential race.

Trudeau and Obama got along well during their brief time together, before the former president left office.

“The first call I made to him, I said, ‘Justin, congratulations. You and your family look great. I know Canadians are incredibly inspired by your message of hope and change,’” Obama said when they met in 2015.