President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” economy — with the tightest labor market in decades — has grown the wages of blue-collar workers more than any other income group, analysis finds.

Though overall wage growth has seemed to slow down in recent months, hidden in the data is the surge in wages for America’s blue-collar and working-class who are gaining more in pay than all other income groups.

Economic analysis by Indeed finds that while the highest wage earners have seen year-to-year wage growth of more than 2.5 percent, the lowest income wage earners have enjoyed almost double that growth.

“In fact, wage growth continues to be strongest for workers in lower-wage industries,” Indeed economist Nick Bunker writes.

Analysis from March detailed the trend, finding that while middle-income earners’ and high-income earners’ wages grew around 2.5 to three percent, low-income earners saw wage growth of more than four percent compared to the same time the year before.

This surging wage growth for working-class Americans comes even though job growth is strongest in the middle-income and high-income industries.

For more than a year, Breitbart News has chronicled how Trump’s tightening of the labor market — mostly through reducing foreign worker competition against Americans — has given U.S. workers power in the economy over their employers. The result has meant that employers have had to bid for workers rather than workers bidding for jobs.

Most recently, Breitbart News reported how oil corporations have had to drive up overtime pay for U.S. workers in order to meet labor demands even as they lobby for more readily available foreign workers to keep wages down.

Extensive research by economists like George Borjas and analyst Steven Camarota reveals that the country’s current mass legal immigration system burdens U.S. taxpayers and America’s working and middle class while redistributing about $500 billion in wealth every year to major employers and newly arrived immigrants. Similarly, research has revealed how Americans’ wages are crushed by the country’s high immigration levels.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 to 12 million Americans who want a full-time job but are unemployed, underemployed, or out of the labor force entirely. Still, the U.S. has continued admitting about 1.2 million legal immigrants a year to compete for working- and middle-class jobs against these sidelined Americans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.