2020 Candidates on Elijah Cummings: He Was ‘Everything Right About America’

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., waits to start a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019, on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's violation of the Hatch Act. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Several 2020 Democrat candidates reacted to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) death on Thursday, describing him as a “giant” in the House who embodied “everything right about America.”

The House Oversight Committee chairman passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital early Thursday morning due to “complications concerning long-standing health challenges,” his office stated. Cummings had not returned to work due to an unnamed medical procedure and had not participated in a roll call vote since September 11, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, and several of the 2020 Democrat candidates remarked on the lawmaker’s unexpected passing.

“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a giant in the House, an unwavering champion for his district and all Americans, and a dear friend. My heart goes out to his wife Maya and his family,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote.

“Good people everywhere will miss his rumbling voice, his kind heart, and his deep conviction that every human being has worth,” she continued, adding, “Rest in power, Elijah”:

“Elijah Cummings was a true public servant, his life defined by the love of his community and a fierce commitment to ensuring truth wins over power,” Joe Biden (D) said.

“The whole Biden family sends our condolences to his wife, Maya, his children, and the entire city of Baltimore,” he added in a tweet, alongside a lengthier statement:

“We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wrote. “Our world is dimmer without him in it”:

“We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America,” Beto O’Rourke (D) tweeted.

“He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever”:

“Very sad news this morning,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tweeted. “My heart goes out to the Cummings family during this difficult time. Elijah Cummings dedicated his life to service and will truly be missed”:

U.S. flags at both the Capitol and White House are being flown at half-staff in Cummings’ honor:

