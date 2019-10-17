Beto O’Rourke Hosts Another Counter-Rally to Donald Trump Rally in Texas

It appears that former Congressman Beto O’Rourke wants a rematch against President Donald Trump, hosting another counter-rally in Texas on Thursday.

O’Rourke appeared on a local Dallas television station on Thursday to urge “all Texans of good conscience” to join him to counter Trump’s rally in Dallas, Texas.

He said:

I want to make sure it’s beyond the person and the politician and the party but the fear, the racism, with which he has trafficked in Texas describing immigrants as rapists and criminals, trying to make people afraid if they don’t love like, or look like, or pray like, the majority in this country.

O’Rourke’s “Rally Against Fear” will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in Grand Prairie, Texas, just 14 miles from the American Airlines Center, where Trump will be campaigning.

O’Rourke’s theater only seats 6,350 indoors, while Trump’s stadium seats 20,000.

Trump supporters camped out for days in advance of the Thursday rally to get a seat.

O’Rourke famously stoked energy for his future campaign after launching a counter-rally in his home town of El Paso, Texas, against Trump, even marching with reporters to the site of Trump’s rally.

Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz attended the rally with him for the Vanity Fair magazine cover and a star was born when he announced his candidacy for president in March.

But O’Rourke has struggled to connect with voters and donors as he continues to criss-cross the country.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll shows O’Rourke with only two percent support.

O’Rourke’s campaign sent out an email Wednesday saying he has not qualified for November’s debate, urging supporters to do more to help.