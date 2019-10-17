Democrats, GOP React to Elijah Cummings’ Death: ‘A Devastating Loss’

Individuals on both sides of the political aisle reacted to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) untimely death on Thursday, praising him as a “determined public servant” and calling his passing “a devastating loss” for the country.

The longtime Baltimore congressman, 68, passed away due to “complications concerning longstanding health challenges” at Johns Hopkins Hospital early Thursday morning, his office confirmed.

The U.S. flag flies at half-mast above the U.S. Capitol after the death of Maryland Representative Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty)

Tributes are pouring in from individuals across the political spectrum. Many prominent members of the GOP – including the president himself – have offered their condolences.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump wrote.

“His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”:

“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a dedicated and courageous public servant. A son of sharecroppers, he tirelessly championed his community and country,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “May God comfort his loved ones and may he Rest In Peace”:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Elijah Cummings, a man of great consequence and significance on the Oversight Committee for the last twenty years,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform,” said in a statement.

He continued:

As Ranking Member and then as Chairman, he injected an unyielding passion and purpose into his work on the Committee. Our prayers are with his wife, Maya, his children, and all his loved ones. Our thoughts are also with his staff, who are among the hardest working people on Capitol Hill. Their loyalty and affinity for him speaks volumes about his character.

“Rest in peace Elijah Cummings, a dedicated public servant and a good man. I pray for his family, loved ones and staff during this difficult time,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) wrote:

“Elijah Cummings and the journey he forged was among the most remarkable and consequential. His whole life, he worked to right injustices present in communities across the country,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote.

“Judy and I pray for his family and all who were touched by Elijah throughout his incredible life”:

“A devastating loss for our country,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted, describing Cummings as a “universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress.”

“His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example,” she added. “May he rest in power”:

“America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness,” Hillary Clinton wrote.

” He fiercely loved his country and the people he served,” she continued. “Rest In Peace, my friend”:

Reactions continue to pour in on social media:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ordered U.S. flags at the Capitol to half-staff in honor of the late lawmaker, her Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill confirmed:

