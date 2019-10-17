Democrats, GOP React to Elijah Cummings’ Death: ‘A Devastating Loss’

Individuals on both sides of the political aisle reacted to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) untimely death on Thursday, praising him as a “determined public servant” and calling his passing “a devastating loss” for the country.

The longtime Baltimore congressman, 68, passed away due to “complications concerning longstanding health challenges” at Johns Hopkins Hospital early Thursday morning, his office confirmed.

Tributes are pouring in from individuals across the political spectrum. Many prominent members of the GOP – including the president himself – have offered their condolences.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump wrote.

“His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”:

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a dedicated and courageous public servant. A son of sharecroppers, he tirelessly championed his community and country,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “May God comfort his loved ones and may he Rest In Peace”:

Rep. Elijah Cummings was a dedicated and courageous public servant. A son of sharecroppers, he tirelessly championed his community and country. May God comfort his loved ones and may he Rest In Peace. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 17, 2019

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Elijah Cummings, a man of great consequence and significance on the Oversight Committee for the last twenty years,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform,” said in a statement.

He continued:

As Ranking Member and then as Chairman, he injected an unyielding passion and purpose into his work on the Committee. Our prayers are with his wife, Maya, his children, and all his loved ones. Our thoughts are also with his staff, who are among the hardest working people on Capitol Hill. Their loyalty and affinity for him speaks volumes about his character.

Ranking Member @Jim_Jordan’s Statement on the Passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings. pic.twitter.com/YgEXA5UgIB — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 17, 2019

“Rest in peace Elijah Cummings, a dedicated public servant and a good man. I pray for his family, loved ones and staff during this difficult time,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) wrote:

Rest in peace Elijah Cummings, a dedicated public servant and a good man. I pray for his family, loved ones and staff during this difficult time. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) October 17, 2019

“Elijah Cummings and the journey he forged was among the most remarkable and consequential. His whole life, he worked to right injustices present in communities across the country,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote.

“Judy and I pray for his family and all who were touched by Elijah throughout his incredible life”:

Elijah Cummings and the journey he forged was among the most remarkable and consequential. His whole life, he worked to right injustices present in communities across the country. Judy and I pray for his family and all who were touched by Elijah throughout his incredible life. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 17, 2019

“A devastating loss for our country,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted, describing Cummings as a “universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress.”

“His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example,” she added. “May he rest in power”:

A devastating loss for our country. Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress. His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2019

“America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness,” Hillary Clinton wrote.

” He fiercely loved his country and the people he served,” she continued. “Rest In Peace, my friend”:

America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness. He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 17, 2019

Reactions continue to pour in on social media:

Very sad to learn that my colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings has passed away. He leaves a legacy as a determined public servant and strong fighter for civil rights. Jennifer and I are sending our prayers to his wife Maya and his three kids as they mourn this deep loss. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 17, 2019

There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings. I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff—please pray for them. I will miss him dearly. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 17, 2019

Today our country lost a true leader. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a friend, a passionate fighter for justice, and a powerful voice of moral conscience in our government who served his country for decades with dignity and integrity. I’m blessed to have known him. #RIPElijah — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 17, 2019

I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings. A true giant and champion for democracy. He was a fighter and patriot who loved this country and left a lasting legacy in American history. Sending love and prayers to his entire family, friends and staff. pic.twitter.com/mF9lesX38W — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 17, 2019

We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America. He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was the heart and soul of our caucus, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains. He was our moral and ethical North Star. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 17, 2019

Good people everywhere will miss his rumbling voice, his kind heart, and his deep conviction that every human being has worth. Rest in power, Elijah. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was a once-in-a-lifetime warrior for working families everywhere. His kindness, compassion, and drive to ensure equal rights for every American will be missed beyond words. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 17, 2019

May God bless the friends & family of Congressman Elijah Cummings during this tough time. https://t.co/e4Jy1SIlvs — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 17, 2019

America has lost a hero, and I have lost a dear friend. Elijah Cummings was the conscience of Congress. His North Star was helping people, and his legacy runs deep from the neighborhoods of Baltimore to the halls of the House. Keeping his family and Maryland in my prayers today. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) October 17, 2019

Throughout his long, storied career in public service, Elijah Cummings never ceased to use his powerful voice to fight for justice. I'm heartbroken to hear of his passing. This is such a tremendous loss for our country. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 17, 2019

Nice to see kind remembrances of Rep Elijah Cummings. We all come to the end of the race somehow and he managed to handle his public career in a way that earned deep respect from most. Well done and RIP 🙏🏻. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 17, 2019

Rep. Cummings embodied some of our nation’s most cherished ideals with his moral clarity and political courage. I’m so fortunate to have had the chance, albeit brief, to serve with him in the House. My thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of one of our best. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) October 17, 2019

Our nation lost a leader today, Rep. Elijah Cummings was a man of courage, principle and decency. I did not always agree with him, but I always admired and appreciated his conviction and his example. May God rest his soul. — Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) October 17, 2019

Our nation has lost a mighty fighter for democracy, accountability, equity and justice with the tragic loss of Congressman Elijah Cummings. He never forgot that his was borrowed power, which he wielded in defense of the vulnerable and on behalf of the American people. #RIPElijah — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 17, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ordered U.S. flags at the Capitol to half-staff in honor of the late lawmaker, her Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill confirmed: