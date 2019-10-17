President Donald Trump on Thursday selected his hotel resort — Trump National Doral in Miami — to host next year’s G-7 summit.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the decision during a press conference, stating “it was almost like they built this facility” to host the annual event. Following the announcement, Mulvaney shot down questions from reporters asking whether hosting the summit at the Trump property broke any ethics rules.

President Trump “doesn’t profit from being here, he has no interest in profiting from being here,” explained the senior White House official, noting that it will host the event at “cost.” “Doral was by far and away, by far and away the best physical location,” he added

The summit will take place between June 10th and 12th in 2020.

President Trump previously floated the idea of the resort hosting the event, saying it has all the amenities needed for the high-profile gathering of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

“They love the location of the hotel, they also like the fact is it right next to the airport for convenience,” the president said at the 2019 summit in Biarritz, France.

“With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings — we call them bungalows,” he added. “They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It’s like — it’s like such a natural — we wouldn’t even have to do the work that they did here.”