Pete Buttigieg Dreams of ‘Majority Woman’ Cabinet if Elected President

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has not won the Democrat nomination for president yet, but he is already thinking about the makeup of his presidential cabinet.

Buttigieg spoke about his potential presidential cabinet during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday in response to a question from the audience.

“My cabinet will be at least half, or majority woman,” he said as women supporters in the audience cheered and applauded.

Buttigieg said that a presidential cabinet was among the most important decisions of a president and noted that his mayoral office and campaign had a similar principle to include diversity.

“By the way, not just because that’s a good policy on empowering women but because you make better decisions when you have gender equity in the decision making bodies; this is proven,” he said.

Buttigieg campaigned in Iowa just one day after the Democrat debate in Ohio.

“I am so glad to be here coming off the debate. I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit sleep-deprived,” he said. “But nothing could fill my sails more than being able to spend this evening with you.”

Echoing his debate performance, Buttigieg asked supporters to dream of a day when President Donald Trump was no longer president.

“Really picture what that day’s going to be like; I’m asking everyone to think about it,” he said. “It’s a nice thought right? We’re definitely ready to put this chaos and corruption behind us.”