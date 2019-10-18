173 House Republicans Move to Condemn Adam Schiff as Floor Vote Approaches

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Democratic Representative Adam Schiff speaks during The 2018 New Yorker Festival - Andy Borowitz Brings His Popular Column, The Borowitz Report, To Life Onstage Featuring Democratic Representative Adam Schiff From California at Ethical Culture on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by …
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The New Yorker

One-hundred and seventy-three House Republicans have backed a motion Friday to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as Republicans remain poised to force a vote on the bill next week.

Over 170 House Republicans, or 88 percent, have cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. As of Friday night, only 24 House Republicans have yet to cosponsor the bill. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for reading a fictional phone call between Zelensky and Trump into the record.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs wanted to force a vote on the legislation this week but delayed the move after House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) passed away. The Arizona conservative will reportedly force the vote Monday night.

The legislation to condemn Rep. Schiff has quickly gained support from House GOP across the political spectrum. House Freedom Caucus conservatives, moderates, and House Republican leadership have all cosponsored the legislation.

Since Biggs introduced the legislation in late September, the bill quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Now, the bill features support from 88 percent of the House Republican Conference.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 173 House Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff are:

  1. Kevin McCarthy
  2. Steve Scalise
  3. Liz Cheney
  4. Tom Emmer
  5. Mark Meadows
  6. Jim Jordan
  7. Matt Gaetz
  8. Mark Walker
  9. Elise Stefanik
  10. Doug Collins
  11. Mike Rogers
  12. Steve Womack
  13. Jim Sensenbrenner
  14. Mike Johnson
  15. Gary Palmer
  16. Mark Green
  17. Jeff Duncan
  18. Mo Brooks
  19. Scott Perry
  20. Greg Steube
  21. Guy Reschenthaler
  22. Rick Crawford
  23. Michael Burgess, M.D.
  24. Paul Gosar
  25. Bill Posey
  26. Warren Davidson
  27. Bob Gibbs
  28. Jody Hice
  29. Ralph Norman
  30. Ron Wright
  31. Louie Gohmert
  32. Lance Gooden
  33. Ralph Abraham
  34. Jim Banks
  35. Daniel Meuser
  36. Bill Flores
  37. Randy Weber
  38. Tim Burchett
  39. Dan Bishop
  40. Daniel Webster
  41. Michael Cloud
  42. Doug Lamborn
  43. Fred Keller
  44. Brian Babin
  45. Bradley Byrne
  46. Bill Johnson
  47. Larry Bucshon
  48. Ted Budd
  49. Steve King
  50. Buddy Carter
  51. Debbie Lesko
  52. Scott DesJarlais
  53. Chuck Fleischmann
  54. Roger Marshall, M.D.
  55. Drew Ferguson
  56. Steven Palazzo
  57. Bruce Westerman
  58. Troy Balderson
  59. Steve Watkins
  60. Chris Stewart
  61. Greg Murphy
  62. Greg Gianforte
  63. Ben Cline
  64. Denver Riggleman
  65. Mike Kelly
  66. William Timmons
  67. Don Bacon
  68. Lee Zeldin
  69. James Comer
  70. Rick Allen
  71. Roger Williams
  72. John Joyce
  73. Steve Stivers
  74. Duncan Hunter
  75. Kevin Hern
  76. Jason Smith
  77. Russ Fulcher
  78. Paul Mitchell
  79. John Rose
  80. Ross Spano
  81. John Rutherford
  82. David McKinley
  83. Kelly Armstrong
  84. Brian Mast
  85. Billy Long
  86. David Schweikert
  87. Jodey Arrington
  88. Alex Mooney
  89. David Rouzer
  90. Ron Estes
  91. Austin Scott
  92. Richard Hudson
  93. Barry Loudermilk
  94. Chip Roy
  95. Michael Waltz
  96. Blaine Luetkemeyer
  97. Vicky Hartzler
  98. Jim Hagedorn
  99. Scott Tipton
  100. Lloyd Smucker
  101. Pete Olson
  102. Brad Wenstrup
  103. Andy Harris
  104. Adrian Smith
  105. Anthony Gonzalez
  106. Jack Bergman
  107. John Carter
  108. Darin LaHood
  109. Mike Bost
  110. Patrick McHenry
  111. Tim Walberg
  112. Clay Higgins
  113. Kevin Brady
  114. Neal Dunn
  115. Sam Graves
  116. Glenn Thompson
  117. Ted Yoho
  118. Dan Newhouse
  119. Amata Radewagen
  120. Gus Bilirakis
  121. Rob Bishop
  122. David Kustoff
  123. Dan Crenshaw
  124. Markwayne Mullin
  125. Doug LaMalfa
  126. Phil Roe
  127. Virginia Foxx
  128. Paul Cook
  129. Trent Kelly
  130. Tom Rice
  131. Bill Huizenga
  132. John Moolenaar
  133. Jim Baird
  134. Robert Aderholt
  135. Kay Granger
  136. Andy Barr
  137. Vern Buchanan
  138. Tom McClintock
  139. Bob Latta
  140. French Hill
  141. Morgan Griffith
  142. Ken Calvert
  143. John Shimkus
  144. Susan Brooks
  145. Pete Stauber
  146. Carol Miller
  147. Jeff Fortenberry
  148. Brian Fitzpatrick
  149. Garrett Graves
  150. Michael Conaway
  151. Tom Cole
  152. Mike Simpson
  153. John Ratcliffe
  154. Glenn Grothman
  155. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon
  156. Will Hurd
  157. Adam Kinzinger
  158. Robert Wittman
  159. Steve Chabot
  160. Mike Gallagher
  161. Michael Guest
  162. Brett Guthrie
  163. Kenny Marchant
  164. Trey Hollingsworth
  165. Devin Nunes
  166. Frank Lucas
  167. David P. Joyce
  168. Mark Amodei
  169. Joe Wilson
  170. Don Young
  171. Thomas Massie
  172. Bryan Steil
  173. Tom Graves

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), the House Republican deputy whip, announced Thursday that he will back the motion to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff.

“His deliberate misrepresentation of the President’s phone call at a House Intel hearing was an attempt to shortchange what should be a fair, fact-based process,” Latta wrote in a tweet Thursday. “This is about fairness and doing what is right.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

.

