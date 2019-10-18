Parkland Parents Rally Against Reinstatement of Sheriff Scott Israel

As the Florida Senate prepares to start a special session to consider reinstating Scott Israel as Broward County Sheriff, the parents of Parkland shooting victims are rallying to show their disdain for the former law enforcement official.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel quotes Mitch Dworet, father of fallen student Nick Dworet, saying, “[Israel’s] lack of leadership and poor training of his rank and file played a role in the death of Nick and the injury of my other son.”

He added, “I say to any politician, ‘Look to your conscience when making this very important decision, not party lines.'” Dworet urged Florida Sens. to “never let [Israel] regain that office.”

Max Schachter’s son Alex was killed in the February 14, 2018, attack. Schachter says Israel “should be ashamed” for even trying to get reinstated. Moreover, Schachter believes Israel “should have resigned,” rather than hanging onto his position until Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) removed him in January of this year.

On October 18, 2019, Andrew Pollack, father of deceased student Meadow Pollack, tweeted:

Scott Israel’s failed leadership led to the murder of my daughter and 16 other innocent lives. When my daughter needed help, Israel’s deputies hid If the @FLSenate reinstates him, they are putting the lives of every Broward citizen in danger. #FixIt pic.twitter.com/HO6BjtxHwy — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 18, 2019

The Sun Sentinel reports Florida Sens. “will weigh the matter during a special session that begins Monday in Tallahassee.”

