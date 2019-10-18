Two illegal aliens associated with the violent MS-13 Gang are accused of using a machete and bat to beat and hack a 16-year-old boy to death in the sanctuary county of King County, Washington.

Rudy Osvaldo Garcia-Hernandez, a 28-year-old illegal alien, and Carlos Orlando Iraheta-Vega, a 20-year-old illegal alien, have each been charged with murdering 16-year-old Juan Carlos Con Guzman in King County, Washington — a sanctuary jurisdiction that shields criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to the Washington Times‘ Stephen Dinan that both Garcia-Hernandez and Iraheta-Vega are illegal aliens who were both regularly released from custody multiple times instead of being turned over to federal immigration officials for deportation.

Garcia-Hernandez and Iraheta-Vega are reported members of the MS-13 Gang. The violent street gang, based out of El Salvador, has built a growing army of El Salvadoran illegal and legal immigrants in the U.S.

According to prosecutors, Guzman was lured by the two illegal aliens into a remote location for a fight. When the victim arrived, prosecutors said Garcia-Hernandez and Iraheta-Vega beat the 16-year-old boy with a baseball and then tortured him by hacking off his limbs with a machete and leaving his dead body in a nearby river.

The illegal aliens are each being held in King County Jail on a $3 million bond.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, King County has routinely shielded criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. In a recent case, an illegal alien rapist was released from prison and allegedly hunted down his victim — a disabled woman — and attacked her. The illegal alien is now wanted for the attack and is believed to have fled to Mexico.

