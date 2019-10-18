Tom Steyer Calls for Impeachment Inquiry to Be Made Public

Billionaire left-wing mega-donor and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has called for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to open the “impeachment inquiry” to the public rather than holding it in secret.

Steyer, who has pushed for Trump’s impeachment for years, and spent tens of millions of dollars through his “Need to Impeach” super PAC, issued a statement urging a public process on Friday (via Bloomberg’s Gregory Korte):

Poll after poll show that the majority of Americans now support the President’s impeachment and removal from office. Now is the time for House Democrats to open up the process and let the American public see the full extent of Trump’s criminal behavior. Holding public impeachment hearings will ensure the crimes committed by him and those around him come out from the shadows and onto the national stage. It will also put pressure on Senate Republicans by showing voters in their states the true extent of this president’s impeachable offenses. The process started with the American people raising their voices and demanding Trump be held accountable, and it will end with the removal of the most lawless president in our nation’s history if Congress makes all of the evidence publicly available.

Republicans also want the “impeachment inquiry” made public — though they believe it will exonerate rather than implicate the president. The White House is refusing to cooperate with the inquiry until the House holds a formal vote authorizing it, as has been done with previous presidents.

