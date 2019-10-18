United States Attorneys’ Offices around the country prosecuted about 110,500 illegal aliens and illegal alien smugglers in Fiscal Year 2019 — the highest annual rate of prosecution for immigration-related crimes ever in American history.

Newly released data by the Justice Department reveals how President Trump’s administration has hugely increased the number of illegal aliens and illegal alien smugglers being prosecuted after years of decline by the Bush and Obama administrations.

The spike represents the highest number of immigration-related prosecutions in a single year since the federal government started tracking the figure more than 25 years ago.

For example, U.S. Attorneys charged nearly 25,500 illegal aliens with a felony for illegally re-entering the U.S. after already being previously deported. Likewise, about 80,886 illegal aliens were charged with misdemeanors for illegally entering the country and nearly 4,300 individuals were charged with smuggling illegal aliens.

“These record-breaking numbers are a testament to the dedication of our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices throughout the nation, especially our Southwest border offices,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in a statement. “In addition to the usual workload of each case the Department prosecutes, this effort was made possible after our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices restored essential partnerships with national, state and local law enforcement partners.”

Trump has increased number of illegal aliens prosecuted with misdemeanors for entering the U.S. illegally by more than 420 percent since Fiscal Year 2004 under the Bush administration. Similarly, Trump has reversed the falling number of previously deported illegal aliens prosecuted after Obama decreased the number for six years in a row.

This year, the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration completed about 275,000 cases, which is the second highest number of completed cases for a single year in the court’s history.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.