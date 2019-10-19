Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared on Friday that President Trump is a “racist, a sexist and a xenophobe” but said, despite that, he is a “very formidable opponent.”

The socialist senator, who has called Trump no shortage of names (i.e., racist, homophobe, misogynist, idiot) in the past, said on Friday that the president is a “formidable” opponent despite what he believes are gross character flaws.

“Trump is a racist, a sexist and a xenophobe. Despite all of that, he will be a very formidable opponent,” Sanders proclaimed.

“We can beat him and we will beat him. But we cannot take anything for granted,” he continued, stressing the importance of voter turnout.

“To win, we have got to create the largest voter turnout in the history of the country,” he added:

Sanders’ call for the “largest voter turnout in the history of the country” follows the emergence of three election models used by Moody’s Analytics, two of which show the president winning by greater margins than 2016.

As Breitbart News reported:

“Under the average of the three models, Trump would hold on to key industrial Midwest states and pick up New Hampshire, Virginia and Minnesota,” Moody’s said in a report detailing the results of its models. Moody’s election forecasts have been very reliable in the past, correctly predicting every election result except 2016. The model undercounted support for Trump because it did not anticipate the increase in voter turnout that shifted the majority vote in crucial states. Importantly, Moody’s models all predict Trump wins even if the economy dips to multiyear lows by the end of 2020 and the stock market crashes 9 percent. In other words, Trump is expected to win despite a falling stock market and a sagging economy.

Nonetheless, voter turnout could also play a huge role in the election results.

As Breitbart News detailed:

If turnout by Democrats and independents voting against Trump is low to average, Trump easily wins under the models. If it climbs to the historical maximum, Trump would lose under the stock market and unemployment models but still win in the pocketbook model.”

Sanders will appear at a highly anticipated “Bernie’s Back Rally” in New York Saturday afternoon alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore:

