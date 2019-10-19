Trump: Doral Resort will No Longer Host G-7 Summit

UPDATE — 9:53 P.M. EST: President Trump announced Friday evening that Trump National Doral Miami will no longer host next year’s G-7 summit, writing on Twitter: “[B]ased on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended selecting one of his properties to host next year’s G-7 Summit, stating he “thought I was doing something very good” for the United States and lamented the “Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners” over their fierce opposition to the move.

The president explained on Twitter:

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!”

On Thursday, Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters Trump National Doral had been chosen to host the event.

Mulvaney downplayed the notion Trump will benefit financially from hosting the summit.

“I was aware of the political criticism,” he said.

“He doesn’t’ profit from being [president],” Mulvaney said. “It’s one of the reasons he’s not taken a salary since he’s been here. He’s given that salary to charity.”

The chief of staff added the resort offered to host at a much less expensive rate than other potential sites — nearly 50 percent less.

Another candidate venue had been Mackinac Island in Michigan. The event is scheduled for next June 10-12.

The United States last hosted the G7 summit in 2012 at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland.

House Democrats are expected to vote Tuesday in support of a resolution condemning President Trump’s decision to hold the event at Doral, though the full text of the non-binding measure has yet to be released.

The UPI contributed to this report.