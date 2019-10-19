WATCH: Coach Disarms, Hugs Student Who Brought Shotgun to School

Surveillance video from Portland, Oregon’s Parkrose High School shows coach Keanon Lowe disarm a student who brought a shotgun to school.

After disarming the student, Lowe can be seen hugging and comforting the emotional student.

The Daily Mail reports that the incident occurred on May 17, 2019, but surveillance video of Lowe’s intervention was just released.

The video shows 27-year-old Lowe disarm 19-year-old Granados-Diaz, then holding the gun out for another school employee to take away.

NBC News reports Granados-Diaz “was experiencing a mental health crisis when he brought the gun containing one round to school.” Lowe said he noticed a strange look in Granados-Diaz’s eyes. Lowe added, “I looked at the gun and I realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over.”

After disarming Granados-Diaz, then embracing him, Lowe said, “I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.