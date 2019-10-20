Twenty-three House Republicans have yet to back a movement to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately fabricating a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Breitbart News reported Friday that 173 House GOP lawmakers have cosponsored a bill crafted by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), known as H. Res. 604. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for reading a fictional phone call between Zelensky and Trump into the record.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Biggs wanted to force a vote on the legislation this week, but delayed the move after House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) passed away. The Arizona conservative will reportedly force the vote Monday night.

The legislation has quickly gained support from Republicans across the political spectrum. House Freedom Caucus conservatives, moderates, and House GOP leadership have all backed the legislation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

As the House moves towards voting on Biggs’ bill to condemn Schiff, not every Republican has cosponsored the bill. The 23 Republicans that have yet to cosponsor the bill to condemn Schiff are:

Martha Roby (R-AL) Ken Buck (R-CO) Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) Francis Rooney (R-FL) Rob Woodall (R-GA) Rodney Davis (R-IL) Jackie Walorski (R-IL) Greg Pence (R-IL) Hal Rogers (R-IL) Fred Upton (R-MI) Ann Wagner (R-MO) Chris Smith (R-NJ) Peter King (R-NY) Tom Reed (R-NY) John Katko (R-NY) Mike Turner (R-OH) Greg Walden (R-OR) Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Van Taylor (R-TX) Michael McCaul (R-TX) Mac Thornberry (R-TX) Jamie-Herrera Beutler (R-WA) Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Readers should note that even though these Republicans have not cosponsored the legislation, it does not necessarily mean that they will vote against the resolution to condemn Schiff. It remains entirely possible that many, if not all, of these Republicans will vote for the resolution to condemn Schiff.

However, since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Schiff have moved forward with their impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conversation with Zelensky, this resolution has become a focal point through which Republicans can fight back against the Democrats and show Republicans’ nearly unanimous support for Trump.

President Trump tweeted in support of Biggs’ bill to censure Schiff Saturday.

Trump wrote, “There has never been a greater fraud on Congress. Shifty Schiff is Corrupt. Go Andy!”

There has never been a greater fraud on Congress. Shifty Schiff is Corrupt. Go Andy! https://t.co/yw57NhKpG2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019