Poll: Only 6% of Iowa Voters Say Impeachment Is Most Important Issue

Impeachment of President Donald Trump is the top issue for only six percent of registered voters in Iowa, according to a recent poll — a small percentage compared to the amount of attention the House Democrats are giving the issue.

The new poll by Iowa Emerson College showed that only six percent of registered voters in Iowa said impeachment was their top issue. In comparison, 33 percent said the economy was the top issue, 19 percent said health care, and ten percent said social issues.

Even among just Democrats, 25 percent said health care was the most important issue, 17 percent said the economy, and 14 percent said the environment. Among Republicans, 55 percent said the economy was the most important issue, 14 percent said immigration. Among independents, 27 percent said the economy was the most important issue and 24 percent said health care.

In other words — impeachment is not within the top issues that Iowa voters care about. The Iowa poll also found a plurality of voters — 48 percent — oppose impeachment, versus 42 percent who support impeachment.

However, last week, three Democrat-led House committees held three separate closed-door hearings with current and former U.S. and State Department officials as part of House Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump. And the fourth Democrat debate on Wednesday began with the issue of impeachment.

“The Democrats have some work to do in Iowa convincing voters that impeachment is a top priority of Congress; 67% of Democrats in Iowa support impeaching the president, but only 10% identify it as the most important issue in deciding their vote for president,” said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling.

A recent Axios focus group showed that nine out of 11 swing voters in Ohio said impeachment is a distraction from the issues they care most about, which are wages and unemployment, border security, bringing troops home, and health care costs and access.

With all but less than a dozen House Democrats supporting impeachment or an impeachment inquiry, it is considered increasingly inevitable. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has told Republican senators that he expects House Democrats will seek to impeach Trump. He has vowed in a campaign video he will stop it in the Senate.

The poll also showed that in a head-to-head matchup, Trump has a slight advantage over Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice President Joe Biden, 51 percent to 49 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has a two-point advantage over Trump, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Among the Democrat candidates, Warren and Biden are tied at 23 percent, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent, and Sanders fourth at 13 percent.

The Iowa poll was conducted October 13-16, 2019, with a sample size of 888 registered voters. The margin of error was +/- 3.2 percentage points.

Follow Breitbart News’ @Kristina_Wong.