Prince Harry would happily leave the UK entirely and move his young family to Africa, it is claimed in a documentary due to air on Sunday night. His wish to live abroad comes as Buckingham Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take six weeks off from Royal duties for some “much-needed family time.”

The break follows Harry and Meghan’s ten-day tour of southern Africa, footage of which will be seen in a documentary prepared by broadcaster Tom Bradby.

The extended period of Royal rest from mid-November will see them fly to Los Angeles to see Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, for Thanksgiving before a return to official duties in the New Year.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who interviewed the prince for the show, described him and wife Meghan as “vulnerable and bruised” by the public attention their travels have drawn as well as the controversy surrounding Harry’s pronouncements on climate and environmental issues.

Meghan has also drawn criticism for her observations of British life.

Delingpole: UK Universities Too ‘Male, Pale, Stale’ Says Woke Royal Meghan Markle https://t.co/Oxxmf5Hmxo — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 18, 2019

It is claimed the pair are now hoping to build a bush lodge in Botswana, where Harry visited last month. Harry says tonight: “I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment. We’ve just come from Cape Town.

“That would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves.”

During an emotional interview for the documentary, Meghan, 38, admitted feeling “vulnerable” during her pregnancy and thanked Bradby for asking about her feelings.

“Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” the former Suits actress said.

Harry, meanwhile, spoke candidly about the pressures of being a member of the Royal family in the spotlight.

When asked by Bradby if he has yet “found peace,” Harry said the grief of his mother’s death still remains, describing it as “a wound that festers.”

“I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job… every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best,” he said.

Barefoot Prince Harry Warns World: Climate Change Must Be Addressed https://t.co/9q7Zkbfqau — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2019

Prince Harry previously said he and his wife will have no more than two children out of their respect for the planet.

“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us,” he revealed in an interview with ethologist Dr Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue.

In August Harry flew by private jet to Sicily to warn an elite audience of business leaders and celebrities gathered at Google’s annual deluxe retreat that immediate action is needed to avoid an approaching climate catastrophe.

Last month the pair made a controversial trip to Africa to spread their climate advocacy to a new audience. Baby Archie joined them on the 10-day visit along with a team of 13 assistants including a “social media officer” and a hairdresser for Markle.

The Sussexes’ first tour as a family came after the duke and duchess flew to Rome to watch Meghan’s close friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo walk down the aisle with oil tycoon Michael Hess.