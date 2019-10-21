Fifteen Republican and Democrat senators sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), urging them to take up legislation that would grant Congress more oversight over President Donald Trump’s national emergency authority.

The legislation would invert the current proceeding for Congress to nullify a national emergency.

After a president declares a national emergency, Congress can terminate the declaration by passing a resolution of disapproval against the national emergency. Congress has passed resolutions to end Trump’s national emergency declaration; however, the president vetoed the legislation, and Congress failed to override the veto.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) sponsored the Article ONE Act in March and passed through the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs by voice vote in July.

President Trump declared a national emergency to build a wall along the southern border in the wake of Congress’ inability to pass significant border wall funding. The ARTICLE ONE Act would not eliminate Trump’s ability to declare a national emergency; although, the bill would make it easier for Congress to terminate the emergency, especially with a Democrat-led House.

The 15 senators that sponsored the ARTICLE ONE Act include:

Mike Lee Ron Johnson (R-WI) Gary Peters (D-MI) Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) Roy Blunt (R-MO) Maggie Hassan (D-NH) Roger Wicker (R-MS) Tom Udall (D-NM) Rob Portman (R-OH) Brian Schatz (D-HI) Chuck Grassley (D-IA) Mitt Romney (R-UT) Ben Sasse (R-NE) Johnny Isakson (R-GA) Tom Carper (D-DE)

Sen. Sinema said in a statement Monday, “It is Congress’s constitutional duty to appropriate funds, and we must protect that power regardless of who is president.”

Read the senator’s letter to Schumer and McConnell here.