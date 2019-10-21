Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, who heads the Angel Families organization, is calling out 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke for his scolding Americans opposed to open borders.

In an op-ed for USA Today, Mendoza hit back against O’Rourke after he publicly scolded a woman during a campaign event who had asked him whether he supported illegal aliens over legal immigrants.

“Why is it that you pander to the illegal aliens and encourage illegal immigration?” the woman asked O’Rourke, who has endorsed amnesty for all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens. “We are a nation of laws, and I just think it is a slap in the face to every legal immigrant who has waited, and paid and played by the rules.”

Rather than answering the question, O’Rourke shamed the woman, saying in reply, “What is a slap in the face to my conscience and to the best traditions of this country is taking kids from their parents and putting them in cages.”

“Those immigrants pose no threat to you, nor to me,” O’Rourke told the woman. “Stop trafficking in these lies.”

Thousands of American families, though, have been forever scarred by crimes committed by illegal aliens, as was Mendoza, whose son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed in May 2014 by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona.

Mendoza writes to O’Rourke:

My son’s killer had multiple criminal convictions during his 20 years living illegally in America. Employing the same open borders rationale as O’Rourke, judges, policymakers and activists ensured that he was never deported. [Emphasis added] … Beto O’Rourke has made it clear he wants the opposite. He wants us to believe that enforcing immigration law is tantamount to killing kids. [Emphasis added] That’s a slap in the face not just to legal immigrants, but to everyone who has suffered from the sort of weak immigration enforcement that O’Rourke desires. [Emphasis added]

Every year, about 2,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens according to an analysis by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). Of the roughly 150,000 federal inmates in Bureau of Prisons custody, more than 40,000 are illegal aliens indicating that more than 25 percent of the federal prison population came to the U.S. illegally. Only about 10 percent of the incarcerated population is in federal custody with the remaining 90 percent in state and local custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.