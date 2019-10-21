Beto O’Rourke: Donald Trump Tells Big Lies Just like Hitler

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke told Al Sharpton on Sunday that President Donald Trump is just like Adolf Hitler regarding propaganda.

“This idea from Goebbels and Hitler that the bigger the lie and the more often you repeat it, the more likely people are to believe it,” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Sharpton, “that is Donald Trump to a T”:

Talking Trump and more w/ 2020 Presidential candidate Beto O’rourke on #PoliticsNation. pic.twitter.com/MdkghL1MSv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 20, 2019

O’Rourke referred to Hitler’s propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, and the Third Reich, claiming that Trump “seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it.”

When Sharpton asked O’Rourke to clarify his statement, he replied, “That’s right. There is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration.”

O’Rourke claimed that Trump was trying to ban all Muslims from entering the country because they were “inherently dangerous or defective or disqualified.”

“Outside of Nazi Germany, it’s hard for me to find another modern democracy that had the audacity to say something like this,” O’Rourke said.