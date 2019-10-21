Coming to Grips: Hillary Clinton Attacks Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears to still be coming to grips with her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Clinton claimed that she could beat Trump “again,” despite losing the election to him.

in response to Pres Trump urging her to jump in the 2020 race, @HillaryClinton told me today "So maybe there does need to be a re-match. I mean obviously I can beat him again." before saying she's just kidding @NewsHour tonite — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) October 8, 2019

Last week, Clinton made a bizarre claim that Russia was “grooming” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a 2020 Democrat presidential candidate and Hawaii Army National Guard major, and suggested she was a “Russian asset.”

She made the claim on “Campaign HQ,” a podcast that is hosted by former President Barack Obama’s aide David Plouffe.

Clinton said of Gabbard:

I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.

On Sunday, she tweeted a fake letter dated October 16, 1962, from John F. Kennedy to Nikita Khrushchev that was supposed to emulate one recently written by Trump to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She tweeted, “Found in the archives…”

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

Her use of the word “archives” prompted some online to bring up her 30,000 deleted emails from her own email archives:

Sooo… you're saying this wasnt an attachment in one of the 30,000+ emails you deleted… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 21, 2019

A New York Times piece called Clinton a “master troll” who is “living her best life.”

NYT: Hillary is "living her best life" by smearing Gabbard and tweeting boomer memes at Drumpf https://t.co/zKqqU4k2ap — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 21, 2019

But not all of her former 2016 supporters are amused by Clinton. Her last tweet prompted an expletive-laced argument between two of them over whether she should get out of the spotlight.

Fuck you. She literally tweeted a joke. And this is sad John because I truly never wanted to tell you Fuck You but you deserve it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 20, 2019

Conservative show host Dan Bongino said Clinton was “breathlessly spouting ridiculous conspiracy theories”:

Trump broke Hillary. She’s a shell of a human being now, breathlessly spouting ridiculous conspiracy theories to the few friends she has left. She is an awful, horrible person, as those who had the unfortunate experience of working with her know.

Trump broke Hillary. She’s a shell of a human being now, breathlessly spouting ridiculous conspiracy theories to the few friends she has left. She is an awful, horrible person, as those who had the unfortunate experience of working with her know. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 19, 2019

But Times political reporter Lisa Lerer noted Clinton’s increasing political activity over the last two weeks and raised the prospect of her joining the 2020 presidential race.

Lerer wrote:

Mrs. Clinton’s return to the spotlight comes as a number of Democratic Party officials — including some major donors, activists and black pastors in early voting states — are privately wondering whether she should jump into the primary race.

Clinton is promoting a new book with her daughter Chelsea, but she has also appeared at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in recent days, according to reports.

Politico first reported the fundraiser in August:

NEW … HILLARY CLINTON is hosting a big-dollar fundraiser for the DNC at her D.C. mansion (just around the corner from VP Mike Pence’s house). The Oct. 16 event is billed as “Dinner and conversation at the home of Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The contribution level was a minimum $15,000, according to the invite posted online.

Follow Breitbart News’s @Kristina_Wong.