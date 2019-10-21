President Donald Trump commented at a White House Cabinet meeting on Monday that Republicans need to be tougher, citing Sen. Mitt Romney as a problem for the party.

Trump praised Democrats in Washington for sticking together in the ongoing impeachment fight.

“I think they’re lousy politicians, but two things they have: they’re vicious, and they stick together,” Trump said about the Democrat party. “They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst. They don’t have people like that. They stick together.”

Trump criticized the Democrats for inaction on legislation to help fix the country, citing open borders policies, failure to stop drugs and crime, and not voting on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“I think the Democrats fight dirty. I think the Democrats are lousy politicians with lousy policy,” he said.

Romney criticized Trump repeatedly over the weekend, calling the impeachment effort by Democrats an “inflection point in American history” and said he hoped that his dissent in the Republican party would “open the way for people to take a different path.”

Trump criticized Romney by sharing a video on Friday, calling the Utah senator a “Democrat secret asset.”