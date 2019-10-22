FL Senate Committee Votes to Uphold Sheriff Scott Israel’s Suspension

Florida’s Senate Rules Committee voted Monday to uphold Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) suspension of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel was sheriff during the botched response to the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

Breitbart News reported that Florida’s Senate would consider possible reinstatement of Israel during a special session. That session began Monday.

Parents of Parkland victims rallied against Israel’s reinstatement. The South Florida Sun Sentinel quoted Mitch Dworet, father of fallen student Nick Dworet, saying, “[Israel’s] lack of leadership and poor training of his rank and file played a role in the death of Nick and the injury of my other son.”

Dworet urged Florida Senators to “never let [Israel] regain that office.”

Local 10 News reports the Senate Rules Committee voted 9-7 to uphold Israel’s suspension.

Andrew Pollack, father of shooting victim Meadow Pollack, responded to the vote by tweeting:

Justice and accountability came together today with the ⁦@FLSenate⁩ upholding former Sheriff Israel’s suspension. Disappointing to see not one Democrat voted to put public safety over party. You are a disgrace ⁦⁦@Book4Senate⁩! https://t.co/BcqLSADaEk — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 22, 2019

