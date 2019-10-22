Jeb! Bush Takes Aim at President Trump: ‘He’s Not a Victim’

Failed Trump challenger Jeb Bush on Tuesday decided to wade into political waters and comment on President Trump’s latest remark describing the Democrat-led impeachment effort as a political “lynching,” stating that the president is “not a victim.”

The former Florida governor — who failed to defeat then-candidate Donald Trump during the contentious Republican primary race in 2015-2016 and earned the nickname “Low Energy Jeb” — weighed in on Trump’s tweet on Tuesday and declared that Trump is “not a victim.”

“The President is not a victim. He should be the most powerful person on the planet. To equate his plight to lynching is grotesque,” Bush wrote in response to Trump’s tweet:

The President is not a victim. He should be the most powerful person on the planet. To equate his plight to lynching is grotesque. https://t.co/ZECeswGlWx — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 22, 2019

Despite Bush’s claim, the president has been subjected to a swath of never-ending investigations spurred by Democrats and the “Deep State,” as reports over the past year have shown. The Trump-Russia investigation, for instance, appeared to be a part of a greater contingency plan or “insurance policy” of the Deep State, as indicated by texts between former FBI employees Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s] office—that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40…” Strzok wrote in a message reportedly referencing the push for the Russia probe.

In another text from August 2016, Page wrote, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right!?”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok wrote.

Many Democrats were banking on the Mueller report, hoping it would serve as a catalyst for the president’s impeachment. However, it concluded there was no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump’s opponents quickly found another basis for the inquiry, but a faulty one based on a complaint from a so-called “whistleblower” regarding Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The White House released a transcript of the call, which did not show Trump “shaking down” the Ukrainian government or “pressuring” officials to interfere in the 2020 elections by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

Trump’s secondary query — the first was a reference to CrowdStrike — involved Biden’s role in the firing of a prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter Biden was making tens of thousands per month. Joe Biden bragged about getting the prosecutor fired after threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid.

Bush has been a sharp critic of Trump and said in March that a Republican should challenge Trump in 2020.

“I think someone should run just because Republicans ought to be given a choice…” Bush told David Axelrod.

Trump technically has three Republican primary challengers — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Rep. Joe Walsh, and former South Carolina Rep. and Gov. Mark Sanford. Only one person showed up to Sanford’s official campaign launch last week, according to reports.