Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Fall at Georgia Home

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Former President Jimmy Carter attends "Countdown To Zero: Defeating Disease" preview press conference at American Museum of Natural History on January 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter on Monday evening was hospitalized after a fall at his Plains, Georgia home.

Carter, 95, is receiving treatment at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for a minor pelvic fracture.

The former president is in “good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest-married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

