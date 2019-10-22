Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is slated to join Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a Detroit, Michigan, rally on Sunday, October 27, signaling a formal endorsement from the far-left “Squad” member.

The Bernie Sanders campaign formally announced the rally on Tuesday, which is taking place at the Arena Gymnasium at Cass Technical High School at 5 p.m. EST:

While it was initially reported that three members of the “Squad” would endorse Sanders’ presidential bid, only two — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — have officially offered their endorsements thus far.

“I have not made any endorsement at this time,” Tlaib told the Detroit Free Press last week.

Omar endorsed Sanders following the Democrat debate in Westerville, Ohio. She said Sanders is “the only candidate who has built a movement and continues to build a movement that transcends gender, ethnicity, and religion” and added that the America she “dreamed about” and “most people believe in” is just “an ideal” and “not reality yet”:

.@BernieSanders isn’t fighting to win just one presidential election — he’s fighting for the soul of our democracy. Here’s more on why I’m so proud to give Bernie my endorsement for president of the United States: pic.twitter.com/1NLMPnzS1x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez formally endorsed Sanders at a New York rally on Saturday, crediting the fellow socialist lawmaker for helping her realize her “inherent value as a human being who deserves health care, housing, education, and a living wage.”

“We need a United States that really, truly, and authentically is operated, owned, and decided by working – and all – people in the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed at the rally.

“That is what it – it is multiracial, multigendered, multigenerational, and multigeographic,” she added.

Sanders’ rally with Tlaib follows reports of Sanders joining the Michigan lawmaker for a tour of her district.

“There are few better examples of what unfettered corporate greed is doing to working people than what’s going on in Michigan,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I look forward to spending the day with Rashida, hearing directly from people in her district because their concerns speak to the broader needs of the working class around the country, especially affordable housing and guaranteeing quality education and health care for all,” he added.