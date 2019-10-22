The White House on Tuesday pushed back on criticism from Democrats and the establishment media for using the word “lynching” to describe the Democrat-led impeachment investigation.

“The president’s not comparing what’s happened to him with one of our darkest moments in American history, he’s just not,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. “What he’s explaining clearly is the way he’s been treated by the media since he announced his run for president.”

Trump on Tuesday morning criticized the impeachment process on Twitter.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching,” he wrote. “But we will WIN!”

Gidley criticized reporters in the White House driveway for immediately jumping to criticize the president for using the word, instead of focusing on the unfair impeachment process underway.

“People are upset about President Trump’s words all of the time, but what you can’t argue with are the results he’s put forth for the African-American community,” he said.

He said it was “very clear” that Trump was referring to the lack of due process in the Democrat-led process.

“Whether it was Nixon or whether it was Clinton, everyone was given due process in this situation, but they refuse to give it to Donald Trump,” he said.

Gidley also defended Trump’s comment on Twitter on Fox News, after Democrats and 2020 candidates expressed outrage that he would use the term “lynching” to describe the process.

“What he was trying to point out clearly that he has been attacked relentlessly by the mainstream media without cause, without evidence since the day he took over in this office,”Gidley said on Fox News.