Dick’s CEO Ed Stack Tests Third-Party Presidential Run

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack may parlay his corporate gun control push into a third-party run for the presidency in 2020.

Politico reports a “focus group in southern Wisconsin” looked at three-way contests between President Donald Trump, Stack, and Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. The group centered in on Stack “showing leadership” by barring Dick’s from selling “assault rifles,” in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

Dick’s also prohibited the sale of “high capacity” magazines under Stack’s leadership, and the company raised the minimum age for long gun purchases from 18 to 21 years of age.

On October 6, 2019, Breitbart News reported Dick’s destroyed $5 million worth of “assault-style rifles” following the implementation of their sales ban. They destroyed the rifles to keep them out of private hands

Stack admitted Dick’s gun control stance has resulted in “a quarter of a billion [dollars]” in loses, yet he was considering the enactment of more corporate gun control.

The focus group weighing a possible race between Trump, Biden, and Stack, noted how old Biden and Stack looked.

