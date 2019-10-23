Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks on Syria Conflict

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on the ongoing conflict in Syria between Turkey and the Kurds.
“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”
The statement from the president is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.