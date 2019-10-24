Amy Klobuchar Qualifies for Fifth Democrat Presidential Primary Debate

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and her campaign announced Thursday that she has qualified for the Democrat presidential primary debate in November.

Klobuchar, the ninth candidate to qualify for the November debate, celebrated the news on Twitter and thanked her supporters.

“We just qualified for the November Democratic debate,” Klobuchar wrote. “Thanks to everyone for working so hard, making a small donation, and helping us grow our momentum.”

“We’ve made so much progress, but we need to keep going,” Klobuchar added. “Donate to our campaign today!”

Klobuchar’s qualification for the debate comes after she received more than three percent support in a national poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, that was released Thursday. Klobuchar had previously hit three percent support in three other polls approved by the Democratic National Committee. Klobuchar’s campaign also announced that Klobuchar had reached the 165,000-donor threshold.

The debate, which will be held on November 20 in Atlanta, is sponsored by MSNBC and the Washington Post and will be moderated by NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell and Kristen Welker, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.

Others who have qualified for the November Democrat presidential primary debate include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), billionaire Tom Steyer (D), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and tech guru Andrew Yang (D).

While the venue has not yet been announced, the qualification deadline for the fifth debate is November 13.