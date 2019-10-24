Donald Trump Jr. Tweets: #ProtectJamesYounger

Donald Trump Jr. urged his four million Twitter followers to protect seven-year-old James Younger amid fears that his non-biological mother will force the Texas boy to become a “transgender” girl.

The “transition” process for children typically includes the dressing as members of the opposite sex in schools and among friends.

More importantly, a growing number of young boys and girls are being put on dangerous drugs to delay puberty, so preventing them from enjoying their healthy adult bodies. The aborted adulthood can prevent the youths from overcoming the commonplace mental-health concerns — such as teenage angst, depression, or loneliness — which first caused them to claim transgender status.

Trump also retweeted Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R):

We don’t let kids drink alcohol til 21. People want to move smoking age to 21. But we will allow a 7 year old to have his life and body altered like this? This is child abuse and the state should side with the father who is trying to protect the child.” https://t.co/fNXF50qQEY — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 24, 2019

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is also using Twitter to call for an investigation:

This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.https://t.co/sl8VcBgfTD via @nypost — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 24, 2019

The fight over the boy is likely to expand the nationwide debate over the progressive demand that the government and the public must treat people as members of the opposite sex once they say they are “transgender.”

So far, President Donald Trump’s deputies have rejected that demand and instead have issued policies allowing officials and citizens to recognize the biological distinctions between men and women.