Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who has attended every single deposition in the House Democrats’ closed-door impeachment inquiry, said thus far, there is “nothing” to impeach President Trump for.

Zeldin in a tweet on Thursday hit back at Democrat and news media claims that Republicans are attacking the “process” of the impeachment inquiry because they cannot defend the “substance.”

The New York Times editorial board on Wednesday wrote:

As more and more testimony is disclosed, it becomes clearer that the president’s only defense against impeachment is to distract from the facts and complain about how unfairly he’s being treated.

Zeldin said that assertion is incorrect.

“Big Dem/media [talking point] incorrectly states GOP is attacking PROCESS, [because] we can’t defend the SUBSTANCE. This is wrong,” he tweeted.

“While it’s true the PROCESS is [without] transparency, credibility, or fairness, having sat through EVERY deposition thus far, there’s NOTHING to impeach POTUS for!”

He later tweeted that he welcomed a debate on the substance:

This impeachment inquiry has produced NOTHING to impeach POTUS for (I’ve been inside every depo thus far). While Dems run from the MANY gross flaws of how this circus is run, I welcome a debate on just how massively screwed up their clown show is on the SUBSTANCE.

Zeldin is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which is one of the three committees involved in running the impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took the impeachment inquiry away from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who claimed in July he was running one, and gave it to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Schiff has decided to conduct the impeachment inquiry in a secret room known as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) meant for discussing and viewing classified materials, even though the interviews with witnesses are not classified.

Republicans say Schiff has explicitly instructed that classified information is not discussed during the interviews.

On Wednesday, more than two dozen Republican members of Congress stormed the SCIF to demand that they be allowed access to the impeachment inquiry that could lead to impeachment of a president 63 million Americans voted for.

